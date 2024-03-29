Reath isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus Miami, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
DeAndre Ayton's return to action will send Reath back to the bench. Reath is averaging 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 11.8 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Excels with 24 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Joins first unit•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Likely starter vs. Clippers•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Moves to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Hits season-best 26 points Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Scores 18 in Friday's win•