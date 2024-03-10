Reath will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
This is an expected move with Deandre Ayton (hand) back in the lineup. Reath was terrific in his previous five games, averaging 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Hits season-best 26 points Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Scores 18 in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Inks three-year deal•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Expected back for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Not playing Saturday•