Reath has been confirmed as the starting center for Friday night's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
It was reported a few hours before tipoff that Reath was in line for the start, and it's since been made official. Reath should see plenty of opportunities to make an impact with Deandre Ayton (elbow) out of commission.
