Reath finished Sunday's 121-82 loss to the Kings with 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and one block across 24 minutes.

Though Deandre Ayton (back) sat out the season finale, Reath wasn't called upon to start at center, as the Trail Blazers instead moved Moses Brown up to the top unit. Brown ended up playing just 15 minutes, however, with Reath instead seeing the most usage of any Portland center. The 27-year-old rookie closed the 2023-24 campaign with averages of 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers, 1.0 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals in 17.9 minutes per game over 68 appearances while serving as Ayton's top backup for most of the season. Both Ayton and Reath are under contract for the upcoming season, but it's unclear if Portland will head into 2024-25 with Reath as the primary backup. Robert Williams is on Portland's books through 2025-26 and had been earmarked for the backup center role before he underwent season-ending surgery in November to reconstruct a torn ligament in his right knee. Williams is expected to be fully healthy in time for training camp, and he could push Reath back down to third on the depth chart.