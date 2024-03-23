Reath is expected to start at center Friday against Los Angeles, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Ayton (elbow) has been ruled out with elbow tendinitis, so it'll be Reath who's in line for the spot start Friday night. His last start dates back to March 8 against the Rockets, when he finished with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes.
