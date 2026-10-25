Reath supplied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across three minutes during Saturday's 131-122 victory over Golden State.

With Oso Ighodaro currently sidelined due to an oblique injury, Reath is penciled in as the backup center behind Khaman Maluach. However, Phoenix opted instead to go with a number of small-ball lineups, limiting Reath to just three minutes. He could certainly see more court time moving forward, but it is unlikely to be enough to warrant fantasy attention outside of very deep leagues.