Reath (foot) agreed to a one-year veteran minimum contract with the Suns on Wednesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

With Mark Williams (shoulder) expected to miss around five months, Reath figures to compete for playing time with Khaman Maluach and Oso Ighodaro. Reath's 2025-26 campaign was cut short after he underwent right foot surgery in late January, and it's unclear if he'll be at full strength for training camp. Across 32 regular-season appearances for the Trail Blazers in 2025-26, he averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds across 8.1 minutes per contest.