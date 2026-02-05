site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Duop Reath: Waived by Atlanta
RotoWire Staff
The Hawks waived Reath (foot) on Thursday, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Reath was already ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery on his foot back in late January. The Hawks will clear a roster spot with this transaction, freeing them up to make other moves.
