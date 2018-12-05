Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Fills up box score in 30 minutes
Turner tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 loss to the Mavericks.
Turner returned to the lineup following a one-game absence due to Achilles inflammation. It's an injury that fantasy owners might want to keep tabs on, but as long as it passes, Turner figures to continue running the show for the team's second unit. Turner is still fairly inconsistent, but he's clearly the focal point whenever Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, whose minutes haven't been staggered much this season, catch their breath on the bench.
