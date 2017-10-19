Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Starting opener Wednesday
Turner will start the Trail Blazers' opener Wednesday against the Suns, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
As expected, Turner will step in to start at shooting guard with C.J. McCollum unavailable due to a suspension. It's unclear what role Turner will play once McCollum returns to the lineup Friday, as he's battling Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu for minutes at the three.
