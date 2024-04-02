Walker ended with 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 40 minutes during Monday's 104-103 loss to the Magic.

Walker is likely to see an uptick in playing time over the final two weeks of the season since the Blazers ruled out Toumani Camara (ribs) for the rest of the season, and this will be a good opportunity for Portland to assess whether Walker, the second-round pick of the 2022 NBA Draft has a place in the franchise's long-term future. Walker is averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 17 starts this season.