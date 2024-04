Walker (knee) is inactive Sunday versus Sacramento.

Walker's second season will end with 72 appearances, in which the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per night. His shooting remains a swing factor of his future viability to step into a larger role, as Walker connected on just 29.5 percent of 1.9 threes per game this season.