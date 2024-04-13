Walker won't return to Friday's game against the Rockets due to a left knee injury. He finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

The Trail Blazers didn't mention any specifics, and the severity of the issue is unclear. But given where Portland is in the standings, they won't be taking any chances. Justin Minaya could see additional minutes in the second half.