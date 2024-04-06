Walker notched 11 points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes in Friday's 108-102 win over Washington.

Walker ended as one of five Portland players with a double-digit scoring mark while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total to go along with a trio of assists in a well-rounded double-double performance. Walker has recorded 13 or more boards in four games this season, including in two straight outings. He has now posted a double-double in nine contests.