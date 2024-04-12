Walker amassed 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 100-92 loss to the Warriors.

Walker has made the most of his starting role as the season draws to a close. He's recorded double-doubles in four of his last five games. The Colorado product's future with the Trail Blazers is an open question, as the team has a lot of money invested in Jerami Grant, who figures to return as a starter next season.