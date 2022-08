Walker signed a three-year, $4.76 million contract with the Trail Blazers on July 13, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

According to Scotto, the first year of the deal is guaranteed, giving Walker an inside track to open the season as a member of the Blazers' 15-man roster. Walker, a 6-foot-9 power forward who was a second-round pick out of Colorado in June, is unlikely to be a regular part of Portland's rotation as a rookie.