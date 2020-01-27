Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Bumped from rotation
Hezonja (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 139-129 win over the Pacers.
Hezonja lost out on a rotation spot with C.J. McCollum (ankle) back from a three-game absence, while young guards Gary Trent and Anfernee Simons also ceded some minutes to the Blazers' starting shooting guard. While it's possible Hezonja eventually supplants the underwhelming Nassir Little for the backup small forward job, that role will translate to minutes in the low teens more often than not.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Will play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Expected back Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Ruled out•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...