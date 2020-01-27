Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Bumped from rotation

Hezonja (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 139-129 win over the Pacers.

Hezonja lost out on a rotation spot with C.J. McCollum (ankle) back from a three-game absence, while young guards Gary Trent and Anfernee Simons also ceded some minutes to the Blazers' starting shooting guard. While it's possible Hezonja eventually supplants the underwhelming Nassir Little for the backup small forward job, that role will translate to minutes in the low teens more often than not.