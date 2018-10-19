Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Posts seven points off bench in opener

Harkless (knee) went for seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 18 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 128-119 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Harkless didn't open the season with the first unit after missing all five preseason games with knee soreness, but he was able to make meaningful contributions off the bench. The seventh-year pro could eventually reclaim a starting role, although the possibility of fellow veteran Evan Turner sliding into that spot also exists. Harkless shot 49.5 percent across 59 games (37 starts) last season, but he still averaged a modest 6.5 points per contest.