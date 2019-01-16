Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable Wednesday
Harkless (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Cleveland, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Harkless has missed six of the past nine games due to lingering left knee soreness, which kept him out for a 12-game stretch from Oct. 29 through Nov. 20. It's possible he makes his return Wednesday, but if not, then Jake Layman would presumably draw another start.
