Henderson notched 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 89-86 win over the Hornets.

Matched up against Brandon Miller, the player taken one pick ahead of him in the 2023 NBA Draft, Henderson had one of the best games of his young career. The 20-year-old guard produced his sixth double-double of the season, and while starting nine straight games, Henderson has averaged 18.1 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.3 steals.