Henderson racked up 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to the Clippers.

Although Henderson was unable to connect on any of his three-point attempts during Wednesday's regular-season opener, he still scored in double figures during his first taste of NBA action. The 19-year-old is tasked with replacing Damian Lillard in the Trail Blazers' backcourt this year, and while Henderson has the long-term potential to succeed, he could experience some growing pains as a rookie. He led the team in playing time Wednesday, but Portland also has Shaedon Sharpe and Malcolm Brogdon available off the bench to help take some of the pressure off the No. 3 overall pick.