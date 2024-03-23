Sharpe (abdomen) is ramping up basketball activities and is expected to be re-evaluated over the next few days, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
This update doesn't provide much in terms of a timeline for Sharpe's return, but it's worth noting that he's trending in the right direction. He only has a few weeks remaining until the regular season comes to a close, so it's still unclear whether Sharpe will have enough time to see game action this season.
