The Trail Blazers assigned Sharpe (abdomen) to the G League's Rip City Remix on Sunday.

Sharpe hasn't played since Jan. 11 while recovering from lower abdominal surgery, but he looks ready to begin ramping up his conditioning in the G League. He's not expected to appear in any games for the Remix; instead, reporting to the G League affiliate will allow him to get in some practice time while Portland embarks on a two-week, seven-game road trip that begins Monday in Houston. The Trail Blazers presumably aren't counting on Sharpe to join them at any point during the trip, but he looks like he should be ready to play during the three-game homestand that follows the road trip. Portland will play its next home game April 9 versus New Orleans.