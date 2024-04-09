Sharpe (abdomen) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Sharpe underwent abdominal surgery in January, and while he has ascended to full-contact workouts in recent days, Portland feels no need to bring him back for the final four games of the season. Sharpe finishes his age-20 campaign with averages of 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 40.6/33.3/82.4 percent shooting across 32 appearances. Suiting up alongside pedigree point guard Scoot Henderson on just 23 occasions, Sharpe's 2024-25 outlook will be tough to measure given the lack of chemistry established thus far, while the potential presence of Anfernee Simons (knee) is a factor as well.