Coach Chauncey Billups said Wednesday that Sharpe (abdomen) has started participating in non-contact practice with the G League's Rip City Remix, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Sharpe is expected to remain out at least through April 9, when Portland returns from its road trip to play New Orleans. However, the 20-year-old guard is making progress in his recovery and has yet to be ruled out for the rest of the season.