Watford (ankle) is available and starting Saturday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Watford has started eight of his past nine appearances but hasn't seen more than 22 minutes in any of the past four. During the past four games, he's averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
