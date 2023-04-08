Watford (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday against the Clippers.
Despite the Blazers missing so many players recently, Watford's minutes have been held in check. He still produced a quality line on Thursday versus the Spurs, scoring 16 points with six rebounds, three assists and one block in 20 minutes.
