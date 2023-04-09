Watford (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Watford should continue to power through the ankle issue, and with Drew Eubanks (ankle) status up in the air for Sunday's game, Watford could again draw the start at center. Check back for official word on his status closer to tip-off.
