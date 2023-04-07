Watford registered 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 129-127 loss to the Spurs.

Watford returned to the starting lineup following a one-game absence, and despite solid production, he played only 20 minutes. With the Trail Blazers essentially shutting down most of their regulars, Watford has drawn a start in each of his past nine appearances, averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.4 minutes during that stretch.