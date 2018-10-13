Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Draws start Friday
McKinnie is starting Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers.
McKinnie gets the nod at small forward with Kevin Durant slated to get the night off. He'll take the court alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Damian Jones. McKinnie isn't expected to make the final roster and figures to start the season with the Santa Cruz Warriors.
