Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out again
McKinnie (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
This marks the second consecutive missed game for McKinnie as he continues to recover from soreness in his left foot. His next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against the Thunder.
