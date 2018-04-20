Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Another solid effort in Game 3

Iguodala managed 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Golden State's 110-97 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Iguodala drew a start at point guard for the third consecutive game and continued to provide solid complementary production. The versatile veteran has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts and encouragingly turned in a turnover-free performance Thursday, as well. He'll look to help the Warriors complete a series sweep in Sunday's Game 4 during what will presumably be another run with the first unit.