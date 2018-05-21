Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful for Game 4

Iguodala (knee) has officially been listed as doubtful for Game 4 against the Rockets on Tuesday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Iguodala injured the knee during Sunday's contest and while he was originally expected to take the court in Game 4 as usual, the Warriors have since given him a doubtful designation. According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, that downgrade in his expected availability is because his knee soreness worsened overnight to the point where Iguodala wasn't able to take the floor for practice Monday. That said, it will still be a situation to monitor closely all the way up until tip-off Tuesday just to make sure Iguodala doesn't make some unexpected improvements over the next 24 hours. If Iguoadala does end up getting the night off, the Warriors would likely turn to Kevon Looney for more minutes, while Nick Young is also a candidate to see an uptick in his workload.