Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful for Game 4
Iguodala (knee) has officially been listed as doubtful for Game 4 against the Rockets on Tuesday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Iguodala injured the knee during Sunday's contest and while he was originally expected to take the court in Game 4 as usual, the Warriors have since given him a doubtful designation. According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, that downgrade in his expected availability is because his knee soreness worsened overnight to the point where Iguodala wasn't able to take the floor for practice Monday. That said, it will still be a situation to monitor closely all the way up until tip-off Tuesday just to make sure Iguodala doesn't make some unexpected improvements over the next 24 hours. If Iguoadala does end up getting the night off, the Warriors would likely turn to Kevon Looney for more minutes, while Nick Young is also a candidate to see an uptick in his workload.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Hurts knee, but should play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Sharp from the field in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Limited contributions in Game 2 loss•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Minimal production in Game 5 win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Starting Game 4•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Heading back to bench for Game 3•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....