Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Goes through shootaround, still questionable

Iguodala (calf) participated in morning shootaround and remains questionable for Friday's contest against the Jazz, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Things seem to be trending upwards for Iguodala, but not enough to improve his official designation. If he's ruled out, Jonas Jerebko, Quinn Cook and others could see extra run.

