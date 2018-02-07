Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Logs 22 minutes off bench in blowout loss
Iguodala, who posted two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 loss to the Thunder, is averaging 3.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 21.5 minutes in two contests since returning from a one-game absence due to rest.
The 14-year veteran continues to get occasional rest days, a practice that head coach Steve Kerr deploys with several of his players. Iguodala is once again serving in his familiar defensive specialist capacity on the second unit this season, and although he remains capable of a double-digit point total on any given night, his scoring (5.5) and shot attempts (4.8) through 45 games are both career lows.
