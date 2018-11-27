Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Minimally involved on offense
Iguodala contributed just two points (1-1 FG) four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in the Warriors' 116-110 win over the Magic on Monday.
Iguodala was out there for plenty of minutes while drawing another start, but he ceded virtually all the usage to his other first-unit mates. The veteran wing has been seeing run with the starters in the absence of Stephen Curry (groin), but that stretch hasn't led to any noteworthy offensive production. Iguodala has taken more than four shot attempts only once in the last seven games, with the majority of his contributions coming in the form of rebounds, assists, and to a lesser extent, blocks and steals.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Quiet in Thursday's loss•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Draws start vs. Rockets•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Stuffs stat sheet off bench•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Returns from one-game sabbatical•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country