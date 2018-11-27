Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Minimally involved on offense

Iguodala contributed just two points (1-1 FG) four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in the Warriors' 116-110 win over the Magic on Monday.

Iguodala was out there for plenty of minutes while drawing another start, but he ceded virtually all the usage to his other first-unit mates. The veteran wing has been seeing run with the starters in the absence of Stephen Curry (groin), but that stretch hasn't led to any noteworthy offensive production. Iguodala has taken more than four shot attempts only once in the last seven games, with the majority of his contributions coming in the form of rebounds, assists, and to a lesser extent, blocks and steals.