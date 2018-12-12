Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Wednesday
Iguodala (hip) is out Wednesday against the Raptors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Iguodala will miss a second straight contest with a right hip injury. In three previous Iguodala absences, Jonas Jerebko was the biggest beneficiary, averaging 25.8 fantasy points.
