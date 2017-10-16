Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Practices, remains questionable for Tuesday
Iguodala (back) participated in Monday's practice but remains questionable to play in Tuesday' season opener against the Rockets, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.
While Iguodala still has the questionable tag, it seems likely that he is going to be able to play in Tuesday's contest, and his participation in practice Monday makes that more evident. The Warriors appear to just be remaining cautious with the veteran, and he should be considered a game-time decision, but the injury is not believed to be serious.
