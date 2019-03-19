Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Tuesday

Iguodala (teeth) is probable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

Iguodala underwent a tooth extraction at some point in the past few days which kept him out of Monday's game against the Spurs, but there's a chance that the veteran could return in time for Tuesday's matchup. The former first-round pick will likely be a game-time call.

