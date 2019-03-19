Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Tuesday
Iguodala (teeth) is probable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
Iguodala underwent a tooth extraction at some point in the past few days which kept him out of Monday's game against the Spurs, but there's a chance that the veteran could return in time for Tuesday's matchup. The former first-round pick will likely be a game-time call.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.