Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Starting Game 4
Iguodala will return to the starting lineup for Game 4 against the Pelicans on Sunday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
After going big in Game 3 and suffering their first loss of the series to the Pelicans, the Warriors will return to a smaller lineup Sunday. That means Iguodala will get the call to the top unit, while Kevin Durant and Draymond Green slide down a position and JaVale McGee heads to the bench. Iguodala logged 28 minutes in a bench role Friday, so despite the promotion, he may only see a handful more minutes.
