Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win

Igudoala recorded six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 win over the Mavericks.

Iguodala matched his season high in steals, snatching three for the second time in the last three games. This is the fourth time through 38 appearances that Iguodala has handed out at least six dimes, and it's the third time has hauled in at least seven boards. Iguodala can still fill up a box score on any given night, but coach Steve Kerr will likely continue to pace him for the playoffs, as this is also just the fifth time this season that the 34-year-old veteran has earned 30-plus minutes.