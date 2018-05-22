Warriors' Andre Iguodala: X-Rays negative on left leg
X-rays on Iguodala's left leg came back negative and he remains doubtful for Game 4 on Tuesday against the Rockets, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
With the soreness in his leg worsening overnight, Iguodala underwent a precautionary X-ray, which came back negative and he will remain doubtful for Tuesday. The negative X-rays are a positive, as it likely won't be a long-term injury. If he is unable to go on Tuesday, the next opportunity to play would be Thursday.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful for Game 4•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Hurts knee, but should play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Sharp from the field in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Limited contributions in Game 2 loss•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Minimal production in Game 5 win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Starting Game 4•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....