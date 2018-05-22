Warriors' Andre Iguodala: X-Rays negative on left leg

X-rays on Iguodala's left leg came back negative and he remains doubtful for Game 4 on Tuesday against the Rockets, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

With the soreness in his leg worsening overnight, Iguodala underwent a precautionary X-ray, which came back negative and he will remain doubtful for Tuesday. The negative X-rays are a positive, as it likely won't be a long-term injury. If he is unable to go on Tuesday, the next opportunity to play would be Thursday.