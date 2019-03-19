Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Plays 19 minutes in Monday's loss

Bogut had seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 111-105 loss to the Spurs.

Bogut drew the start in his season debut with DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) sidelined. Moreover, Bogut earned more minutes than fellow big men Kevon Looney (17) and Jordan Bell (10), so it's clear coach Steve Kerr still believes in the 34-year-old center. With that being said, Bogut is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.