Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Plays 19 minutes in Monday's loss
Bogut had seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 111-105 loss to the Spurs.
Bogut drew the start in his season debut with DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) sidelined. Moreover, Bogut earned more minutes than fellow big men Kevon Looney (17) and Jordan Bell (10), so it's clear coach Steve Kerr still believes in the 34-year-old center. With that being said, Bogut is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.