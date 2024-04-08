Podziemski will start Sunday's game against the Jazz, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Podziemski will return to the starting five for the first time since Mar. 24 due to Stephen Curry (rest) and Andrew Wiggins (ankle) being out of the lineup. The rookie averaged 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.8 minutes per game over his previous five starts, but he could be asked to produce more offensively with Curry and Wiggins sidelined.