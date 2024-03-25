Podziemski recorded seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 19 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to Minnesota.

The rookie guard has started five straight games but scored in double digits in only one of them, and his usage has shrunk with the warriors at full strength. Through 10 games in March, Podziemski has averaged 7.9 points, 5.4 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.0 steals, numbers that have little fantasy appeal in most formats.