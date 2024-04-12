Updating a previous report, the Warriors announced Podziemski won't start Thursday against the Trail Blazers.
The Warriors announced the rookie would be in the starting lineup Thursday, but in the end, he'll coming off the bench and Chris Paul will get the nod alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt. Podziemski is averaging 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game when deployed off the bench.
