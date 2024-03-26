Podziemski isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Heat, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
Klay Thompson will replace Podziemski in the starting five Tuesday. The rookie guard is averaging 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.8 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.
