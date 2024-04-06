Podziemski finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 108-106 loss to the Mavericks.

Podziemski had been a non-factor offensively of late, averaging just 6.3 points over his previous seven games entering Friday. He was able to get back on track as a scorer against Dallas, and he also chipped in as a passer with five dimes. Despite the effective performance off the bench, it's hard to trust Podziemski on a game-to-game basis in fantasy -- this was just his third double-digit scoring effort over his past 12 contests.