Podziemski is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Podziemski moves back to his regular bench role since the Warriors will be at full strength, as Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry will return to the first unit. Podziemski averages 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game when deployed off the bench this season.

