Podziemski is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Previous reports indicated the rookie would not start Thursday, but he'll end up being part of the starting unit while featuring alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt. Podziemski has averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game when playing in the first unit.
